Business Standard

Bihar daily wager gets I-T notice of Rs 37.5 lakh, police lodges case

A daily wage earner in Bihar was stunned when he was recently slapped with a notice from the Income Tax department which ordered him to pay "dues" of Rs 37.5 lakh

Topics
Income Tax department | Bihar police

Press Trust of India  |  Khagaria 

tax, taxes, taxation, tax evasion, I-T raids, Income tax

A daily wage earner in Bihar was stunned when he was recently slapped with a notice from the Income Tax department which ordered him to pay "dues" of Rs 37.5 lakh.

Girish Yadav, a resident of Maghauna village in Khagaria district, who earns about Rs 500 a day, has approached the police station concerned.

"We have lodged a case and started investigations based on the information shared by Girish. Prima facie it seems a case of fraud", said Purendra Kumar, the Station House Officer of Alauli police station.

The SHO said the complainant has received the notice against a PAN number issued in his name.

"Girish says he performs menial jobs in Delhi where he had once tried to get a PAN card made through a tout. He never heard from the tout again", said the SHO.

Moreover, in the notice, Girish has been said to be associated with a company based in Rajasthan.

But he insists that he has never been to that state", added the SHO.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Sun, August 21 2022. 18:45 IST

