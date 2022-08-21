JUST IN
Delhi Excise policy scam: Handcuffs are getting close to Kejriwal, says BJP

Calling chief minister Arvind Kejriwal as 'kingpin' of the excise policy scam, BJP on Sunday said that handcuffs are getting close to him as nodes of corruption are being unravelled

Calling chief minister Arvind Kejriwal as 'kingpin' of the excise policy scam, BJP on Sunday said that handcuffs are getting close to him as nodes of corruption are being unravelled. The BJP also alleged that the roots of the excise policy scam lead to doorsteps of 'corrupt' Kejriwal.

Addressing a press conference at party national headquarters here, BJP national spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia alleged when people were suffering during pandemic, Kejriwal was indulged in corruption. "When Covid-affected people needed his help, Delhi chief minister was indulged in corruption by signing the new excise policy. Roots of the excise policy scam lead to the doorstep of corrupt Kejriwal and no one is above law. No corrupt person will be spared," Bhatia said.

On the AAP's claim that the next Lok Sabha polls in 2024 will be a direct contest between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Kejriwal, Bhatia said, "Everyone knows what happened in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Goa polls. The public will give a reply to the AAP."

Delhi BJP president Adesh Gupta alleged that chief minister Kejriwal is 'kingpin' of the entire excise policy scam.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Friday raided different locations including Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia's residence in the national capital in connection with the irregularities in the Delhi government's now withdrawn 'Excise Policy 2021-22'.

