JUST IN
Bengal Forest Dept to set limits within wildlife sanctuaries for tourists
SpiceJet plane makes emergency landing in Kolkata, pilot spots broken blade
HC asks Centre to decide on attaching DMRC's assets for payment to RInfra
Sebi cancels Way2Wealth Commodities registration in NSEL scam case
Indian diplomat alleges poor facilities at AI lounge at NY's JFK airport
Advanced AI like ChatGPT leads to new mobile threats, aids scammers: Report
BJP says CBI acting lawfully against corrupt, Kejriwal should resign
Despite hike in prices, sale of residential properties rises in Delhi NCR
Railways need not to seek permission to develop infra on its forest land
Apple supplier Foxlink halts production at Indian facility after fire
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News
Bengal Forest Dept to set limits within wildlife sanctuaries for tourists
icon-arrow-left
Too early to talk about replacement for Sisodia in Delhi cabinet: Sources
Business Standard

Bihar Finance Minister presents state's Economic Survey 2021-22 in Assembly

As the economic survey, the per capita income has increased by Rs 6,400

Topics
Bihar | Finance minister

IANS  |  Patna 

Vijay Kumar Chaudhary
Vijay Kumar Chaudhary

Bihar Finance Minister Vijay Kumar Chaudhary presented the state's Economic Survey 2021-22 in the Assembly on Monday, saying the state has achieved third position in economic growth in the country, and only a narrow gap separates it from the first two states.

"We have limited resources in Bihar. We have rivers but the people of Bihar are more affected by floods. We are making efforts to resolve this issue but not getting success. The permanent solution of the flood is happening despite our efforts. We are heavily affected by Nepal as well. It is situated in the neighbourhood but it is an international matter," Chaudhary said.

As the economic survey, the per capita income has increased by Rs 6,400.

He also said that the state was not getting help from the Centre. "It has reduced funds, still we are making the projects with the resources we have in Bihar. We are focusing on developing the road infrastructure of Bihar. Reforms in education and health sectors increased 16 and 11 fold, respectively, in the last 16 years. The expenditure on education has increased by 8 per cent during the period of 16 years," he said.

"When PM Narendra Modi came to Bihar last time, he had appreciated the work done by the Bihar government in the education system. Our Chief Minister Nitish Kumar always advocates the education of women. He said that the fertility rate will go down only when females of the state are educated. The Bihar government is working on it and it is giving good results," Chaudhary said.

--IANS

ajk/vd

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Bihar

First Published: Mon, February 27 2023. 22:09 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU