Bihar govt approves job for kin of state's soldiers killed in Galwan clash

The Bihar Cabinet on Friday approved the proposal to provide government job to a family member of each soldier who lost their life in Galwan Valley clash

ANI  |  General News 

An army convoy moves along the Srinagar-Leh highway on Wednesday, after Indian soldiers had a violent standoff with Chinese troops in eastern Ladakh file photo:pti
An army convoy along the Srinagar-Leh highway, a day after Indian soldiers had a violent standoff with Chinese troops in eastern Ladakh

The Bihar Cabinet on Friday approved a proposal to provide a government job to a family member each of the soldiers from the state who lost their lives in the Galwan Valley clash in Ladakh.

India lost 20 of its soldiers in the violent face-off between Indian and Chinese troops on the intervening night of June 15 and 16. Ten Indian soldiers were also held captive and later released.

After the clash, Indian intercepts had revealed that the Chinese side suffered 43 casualties including dead and seriously injured.

First Published: Sat, June 27 2020. 06:38 IST

