Bihar: Railway job aspirants vandalise train in Gaya, set coach on fire

Aspirants protesting against the alleged irregularities in Railway Recruitment Board's exam allegedly set a bogie of the Bhabua-Patna Intercity Express on fire on Wednesday in Bihar's Gaya, said the police.

The police had to release several rounds of tear gas to stop the miscreants, added the police.

"Situation under control now. They have set it (coach/train) on fire, we have identified some of them," said Gaya Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Aditya Kumar.

"We want to tell the aspirants that they should not get influenced by anyone, and not damage government property. A committee has been formed by the government to look into the matter," the SSP added.

"CBT 2 exam date was not notified; no update on Railway exam which was notified in 2019...The result is still awaited...We demand cancellation of the CBT 2 exam and release of the exam result," said a protestor.

Earlier on Tuesday, students who appeared for Railway Recruitment Board's Non-Technical Popular Categories exam 2021 held a protest at the Sharif railway station alleging discrepancies in the results.

Hundreds of students had blocked the Kolkata-New Delhi main railway line at Rajendra Nagar Terminal in Patna on Tuesday.

Notably, the results of the RRB NTPC for the CBT-1 exam was released on January 15 for shortlisting the candidates for the CBT-2.

"Railway Ministry stayed examinations of Non-Technical Popular Categories & Level 1 of Railway Recruitment Board in wake of students' protest. A committee has been formed to listen to the candidates who cleared or failed. It will give a report to the Ministry," said Ministry of Railways on Wednesday.

On students' protest against alleged irregularities in Non-Technical Popular Categories exams, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said, "I request students not to take the law into their hands. We will seriously address the grievances and concerns raised by them.

"All RRB chairmen have been asked to listen to the concerns of students, compile them and send them to the committee. An email address has been set up for this purpose. The committee will go to different parts of the country &listen to grievances.""

