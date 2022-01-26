Bihar: Railway job aspirants vandalise train in Gaya, set coach on fire

-
ALSO READ
Space tech, telecom to push digital services to remote areas: Vaishnaw
IRCTC dedicates new food plaza for passengers at New Delhi railway station
From PPP to organisational changes, a tight rope walk for Ashwini Vaishnaw
All aspects related to Bengal train accident will be probed: Rly official
Crucial to define norms of internet governance, says Ashwini Vaishnaw
-
Aspirants protesting against the alleged irregularities in Railway Recruitment Board's exam allegedly set a bogie of the Bhabua-Patna Intercity Express on fire on Wednesday in Bihar's Gaya, said the police.
The police had to release several rounds of tear gas to stop the miscreants, added the police.
"Situation under control now. They have set it (coach/train) on fire, we have identified some of them," said Gaya Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Aditya Kumar.
"We want to tell the aspirants that they should not get influenced by anyone, and not damage government property. A committee has been formed by the government to look into the matter," the SSP added.
"CBT 2 exam date was not notified; no update on Railway exam which was notified in 2019...The result is still awaited...We demand cancellation of the CBT 2 exam and release of the exam result," said a protestor.
Earlier on Tuesday, students who appeared for Railway Recruitment Board's Non-Technical Popular Categories exam 2021 held a protest at the Bihar Sharif railway station alleging discrepancies in the results.
Hundreds of students had blocked the Kolkata-New Delhi main railway line at Rajendra Nagar Terminal in Patna on Tuesday.
Notably, the results of the RRB NTPC for the CBT-1 exam was released on January 15 for shortlisting the candidates for the CBT-2.
Situation under control now. They have set it (coach/train) on fire, we have identified some of them: Aditya Kumar, SSP Gaya pic.twitter.com/iI2HtR3ySh— ANI (@ANI) January 26, 2022
On students' protest against alleged irregularities in Non-Technical Popular Categories exams, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw says, "I request students not to take the law into their hands. We will seriously address the grievances and concerns raised by them." pic.twitter.com/7I7rL890BL— ANI (@ANI) January 26, 2022
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU