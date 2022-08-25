JUST IN
Bilkis Bano matter, Pegasus panel report, PMLA verdict review in SC today
Latest news LIVE: SC to hear review petition of PMLA order today
Delhi-bound Air India flight from Sydney makes emergency landing in Kolkata
Rajasthan attracts investment commitments worth nearly Rs 70k cr
Raise coverage under food security Act: Supreme Court tells Centre
'Why not call an all-party meeting to hear freebies' issue,' SC asks Centre
HC to pass judgment tomorrow on WhatsApp, Facebook plea against CCI probe
Indian Army calls Garuda Aerospace expert team for drone modification
Jhunjhunwala left a will, to bequeath Rs 50k-cr fortune to family: Report
Lutyens' Delhi unlikely to have liquor vends from September 1
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National
High court directs govt to appoint administrator to run MP Nursing Council
2 more earthquakes hit J&K in 1 hour; no loss of life or property reported
Business Standard

Bilkis Bano matter, Pegasus panel report, PMLA verdict review in SC today

The Supreme Court will hear a joint petition filed by former MP Subhashini Ali, journalist Revati Laul, and Prof. Roop Rekha Verma against the Gujarat government's decision in Bilkis Bano case

Topics
Bilkis Bano case | Bilkis Bano gang-rape case | PMLA case

IANS  |  New Delhi 

Supreme Court rules that Benami law cannot be applied retrospectively, says Supreme Court.
Supreme Court of India | Representative Image

The Supreme Court will on Thursday hear a joint petition filed by former MP Subhashini Ali, journalist Revati Laul, and Prof. Roop Rekha Verma against the Gujarat government's decision to grant remission to 11 convicts for multiple murders and gang-raping pregnant Bilkis Bano during the 2002 post-Godhra riots.

A three-judge bench, presided over by Chief Justice N.V. Ramana and also comprising Justices Ajay Rastogi and Vikram Nath, will take up the plea seeking a direction to cancel the remission granted to 11 convicts.

A bench headed by the CJI will also take up the batch of petitions seeking a probe into the Pegasus snooping case, wherein a court-appointed panel headed by former apex court judge, Justice R.V. Raveendran has filed a report.

The apex court will also hear in open court review petitions challenging the PMLA judgment.

Besides, a bench headed by Chief Justice will also pronounce orders in an enquiry ordered by it into Prime Minister Narendra Modi's security breach in Punjab in January.The court had appointed former top court judge, Justice Indu Malhotra as head of an enquiry panel on a plea by NGO Lawyers' Voice

--IANS

ss/vd

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,

Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.


We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

Read our full coverage on Bilkis Bano case

First Published: Thu, August 25 2022. 07:02 IST

`
.