Bilkis Bano matter, Pegasus panel report, PMLA verdict review in SC today

The Supreme Court will on Thursday hear a joint petition filed by former MP Subhashini Ali, journalist Revati Laul, and Prof. Roop Rekha Verma against the Gujarat government's decision to grant remission to 11 convicts for multiple murders and gang-raping pregnant Bilkis Bano during the 2002 post-Godhra riots.
A three-judge bench, presided over by Chief Justice N.V. Ramana and also comprising Justices Ajay Rastogi and Vikram Nath, will take up the plea seeking a direction to cancel the remission granted to 11 convicts.
A bench headed by the CJI will also take up the batch of petitions seeking a probe into the Pegasus snooping case, wherein a court-appointed panel headed by former apex court judge, Justice R.V. Raveendran has filed a report.
The apex court will also hear in open court review petitions challenging the PMLA judgment.
Besides, a bench headed by Chief Justice will also pronounce orders in an enquiry ordered by it into Prime Minister Narendra Modi's security breach in Punjab in January.The court had appointed former top court judge, Justice Indu Malhotra as head of an enquiry panel on a plea by NGO Lawyers' Voice
--IANS
ss/vd
First Published: Thu, August 25 2022. 07:02 IST