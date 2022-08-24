JUST IN
Delhi-bound Air India flight from Sydney makes emergency landing in Kolkata

The flight with 159 passengers aboard was at the Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport for two hours from 4.50 PM till 6.50 PM before leaving for the national capital.

Topics
Air India | emergency landing | flights

Press Trust of India  |  Kolkata 

Air India. Photo: Bloomberg
The flyer was admitted to a hospital in Kolkata, the airport officials added. (Photo: Bloomberg)

A Delhi-bound Air India flight from Sydney made an emergency landing in Kolkata on Wednesday after a 50-year-old passenger complained of breathlessness, airport officials said.

The flight with 159 passengers aboard was at the Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport for two hours from 4.50 PM till 6.50 PM before leaving for the national capital.

The flyer was admitted to a hospital in Kolkata, they added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Wed, August 24 2022. 23:11 IST

