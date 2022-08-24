Delhi-bound Air India flight from Sydney makes emergency landing in Kolkata

A Delhi-bound flight from Sydney made an in on Wednesday after a 50-year-old passenger complained of breathlessness, airport officials said.

The flight with 159 passengers aboard was at the Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport for two hours from 4.50 PM till 6.50 PM before leaving for the capital.

The flyer was admitted to a hospital in Kolkata, they added.

