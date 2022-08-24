Delhi-bound Air India flight from Sydney makes emergency landing in Kolkata

-
-
A Delhi-bound Air India flight from Sydney made an emergency landing in Kolkata on Wednesday after a 50-year-old passenger complained of breathlessness, airport officials said.
The flight with 159 passengers aboard was at the Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport for two hours from 4.50 PM till 6.50 PM before leaving for the national capital.
The flyer was admitted to a hospital in Kolkata, they added.
First Published: Wed, August 24 2022. 23:11 IST