Bill to amend juvenile justice law introduced in Lok Sabha

A bill to amend the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act 2015, which seeks to increase the role of district magistrates and additional district magistrates, was introduced in the Lok Sabha on Monday.
Shashi Tharoor (Cong) opposed the bill at the introduction stage but Women and Child Development Minister Smriti Irani rejected the points raised by him.
The Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Amendment Bill, 2021 was later introduced by a voice vote.
As per the Cabinet decision, in every district, the district magistrate and the additional district magistrate will get the power to monitor functions of agencies responsible for the implementation of the Act.
The district child protection unit will also function under the district magistrate.
According to amendments cleared by the Cabinet last month, before becoming a member of the child welfare committee, background and educational qualification checks will be included.
