Lilly Singh wears 'I stand with farmers' mask at Grammys red carpet

Indo-Canadian YouTube star and late-night talk show host Lilly Singh sported a "I stand with farmers" mask at the red carpet of 2021 Grammy Awards to reiterate her support to the ongoing farmers agitation in India.
The 32-year-old social media personality took to Twitter and posted a picture of herself from the 63rd edition of the Grammy Awards.
Singh wrote that since there's intense media spotlight on the red carpet, this was the perfect opportunity to show her solidarity with farmers.
"I know red carpet/award show pictures always get the most coverage, so here you go media. Feel free to run with it. #IStandWithFarmers #GRAMMYs," she captioned the photograph.
Singh had previously thanked pop star Rihanna for supporting Indian farmers who have been protesting for over three months against the three contentious agri laws.
Rihanna's tweet in February had triggered a wave of support for the protesting farmers by a number of global personalities, activists and politicians.
"Thank you so much @rihanna. This is a humanity issue! #IStandWithFarmers and this narrative is tired," Singh had written.
Swedish teen climate activist Greta Thunberg, Hollywood veteran actor Susan Sarandon, Meena Harris, an American lawyer and niece of US Vice President Kamala Harris, actor Amanda Cerni, singers Jay Sean, Dr Zeus and former adult star Mia Khalifa have also supported the protesting farmers.
Thousands of farmers, mostly from Punjab, Haryana and western Uttar Pradesh, have been camping at the Delhi border points Singhu, Tikri and Ghazipurfor over three months, demanding the repeal of farm laws and a legal guarantee on the minimum support price (MSP) for their crops.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
