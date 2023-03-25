BIMSTEC meet on climate change, food security underway in Kolkata

The ministerial conference, which will deal with issues such as and food security, is underway in Kolkata on Saturday.

Experts from various fields will discuss the issues concerning the seven members of the 'Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation' (BIMSTEC).

The two-day event will be attended, among others, by West Bengal Governor C V Ananda Bose and Minister of State for External Affairs Rajkumar Ranjan Singh.

"This conference has been designed to address all persisting issues and challenges in with a country-wise representation and perspective, Arindam Mukherjee, the director of the Institute of Social and Cultural Studies, one of the organisers of the event, has said.

The seven members of the are Bangladesh, Bhutan, India, Myanmar, Nepal, Sri Lanka and Thailand.

