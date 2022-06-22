Biological E gets WHO nod to be addl facility for production of J&J vaccine

-
Biological E has received the WHO nod to be an additional facility for production of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine.
"Congratulations to @biological_e on its @WHO approval as an additional manufacturing site for the Janssen/Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine! Great progress for the Quad Vaccine and #USIndiaHealth partnerships through U.S. technical support and
@DFCgov financing," the US embassy in India said in a tweet on Wednesday.
India's first indigenously developed RBD protein subunit vaccine, Biological E's Corbevax, is currently being used to inoculate children in the age group of 12 to 14 years.
The Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) recently approved Corbevax as a precaution dose for those aged 18 and above.
