Delhi records 928 new Covid-19 cases, 3 deaths; positivity rate at 7.08%

has recorded 928 fresh COVID-19 cases with a positivity rate of 7.08 per cent and three more fatalities due to the viral disease in a span of 24 hours, according to data shared by the city health department on Wednesday.

A total of 13,099 tests to detect the infection were conducted on Tuesday, the department said.

With the fresh cases, Delhi's Covid tally has gone up to 19,24,532, while the due to the disease has climbed to 26,239, it added.

The national capital had recorded 1,383 fresh cases with a positivity rate of 7.22 per cent and one fatality on Tuesday.

Of the 9,491 beds in the city hospitals, only 263 are occupied, while the beds at the Covid care centres and the Covid health centres are lying vacant, the department said.

