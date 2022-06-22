Maharashtra reports 3,260 Covid-19 cases in 24 hours, three fatalities

-
Maharashtra on Wednesday reported 3,260 new COVID-19 cases, including 1,648 in Mumbai, and three fatalities, taking the tally to 79,45,022 and the death toll to 1,47,892, the state health department said.
The state reported 399 fewer cases compared to 3,659 infections recorded a day before.
Of the three fresh COVID-19 fatalities, two were reported from Mumbai and one from Raigad.
The state also saw six fresh cases of patients detected with BA.5 sub-variant including five from Pune and one from Nagpur, raising the overall tally of BA.4 and BA.5 cases so far to 25, including 15 in Pune, five in Mumbai, three in Nagpur and two in Thane.
"Out of these six cases, five are women while one was a male patient. Three are from the age group of 20 to 35 years while the rest three are above 50 years of age," the report said.
These patients were found coronavirus positive from June 6 to 12, and barring one patient, all others were inoculated. All of them recovered in home isolation.
Currently, Maharashtra is left with 24,639 active cases with Mumbai accounting for the highest number of 13,501 cases in the state, followed by 5,621 patients in the Thane district.
The count of recoveries in Maharashtra has jumped to 77,72,491 with the discharge of 3,533 patients, it said.
Maharashtra's case recovery rate is 97.83 per cent. The fatality rate is 1.86 per cent.
Of the 3,260 new COVID-19 cases, the highest 2,666 are from the Mumbai circle that includes the entire Mumbai Metropolitan Region, followed by Pune (430), Nashik (51), Nagpur (40), Akola (20) and Kolhapur (20), Aurangabad (17) and Latur (16).
With 26,457 new coronavirus tests conducted in the last 24 hours, the number of samples tested so far in the state rose to 8,16,91,771, the report said, adding that the positivity rate is 12.32 per cent.
Coronavirus figures of Maharashtra are as follows: positive cases 79,45,022; fresh cases 3,260; death toll 1,47,892; recoveries 77,72,491; active cases 24,639; total tests 8,16,91,771.
