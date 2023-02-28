JUST IN
Your low calorie drinks, food items may induce heart attack, stroke risk
Threat of back-to-back cyclones amid rise in sea level and climate change
Gujarat Assembly passes bill to make Gujarati lessons compulsory for kids
First phase of smart traffic management system completed in Jammu
Govt working to make India a global automobile manufacturing hub: Gadkari
Isro successfully test fires cryogenic engine of its moon mission rocket
Delhi mayor asks for details of ongoing, upcoming projects from departments
Centre asks states to spruce up healthcare facilities as temperatures rise
Lucknow faces crisis as Gomti water level drops; no winter rains to blame
'Centre, states should take steps to tackle drug abuse among children'
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News
Your low calorie drinks, food items may induce heart attack, stroke risk
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Biomass market in India expected to reach Rs 32,000 cr by FY31: Report

Biomass market in India is expected to reach Rs 32,000 crore by FY2030-31 piggybacking on government schemes as well as investments from global green energy companies, according to a report

Topics
Agriculture Minister | agriculture economy | Ministry Of Agriculture

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Boiler that runs on biomass energy; Image courtesy: First Energy
Boiler that runs on biomass energy; Image courtesy: First Energy

Biomass market in India is expected to reach Rs 32,000 crore by FY2030-31 piggybacking on government schemes as well as investments from global green energy companies, according to a report.

The launch of new schemes in the support of biomass cogeneration projects is playing a crucial role in the capacity additions of small biogas plants located in remote and rural parts of India, the report by 1Lattice, a technology-enabled decision support organisation, said.

The Indian biomass market is attracting investments from global green energy companies.

There is a growing demand for the supply of clean and reliable power to businesses in India and biomass as a source of energy is expected to play a crucial role in meeting the power demand, the report explained.

Abhishek Maiti, Director, 1Lattice in a statement said, "India currently has an installed capacity of 10.2 GW for biomass production and the biomass market in India is expected to reach Rs 32,000 crore by FY'31."

Investments and collaborations in the biomass energy ecosystem will present an opportunity for organisations to make climate-smart decisions and move the world closer to goal of net-zero carbon emissions, he also stated.

Through these investments, players in the biomass energy ecosystem will be able to provide more environment-friendly choices to consumers which will help in achieving the goal of sustainable society, he added.

The current availability of biomass in India is estimated at about 750 MMT per annum and surplus biomass availability at about 230 MMT per annum. The installed capacity for biomass production in India has grown at a CAGR of 4 per cent reaching 10 GW in FY22.

Government initiatives such as biomass power & cogeneration programme along with the revised policy for biomass utilisation have promoted technologies for the optimum use of the country's biomass resources.

Other factors such as attractive investments from foreign green companies and technological advancements are also contributing to driving the biomass market in India, it stated.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Agriculture Minister

First Published: Tue, February 28 2023. 16:46 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU