JUST IN
Ramcharitmanas row: VHP attacks SP on Swami Prasad Maurya's elevation
Do away with caste, regional discrimination for nation's progress: UP CM
Voting underway for five legislative council seats in Uttar Pradesh
UP CM asks ministers to visit districts under charge at regular intervals
Will always fight for women empowerment: CM Dhami on 30% reservation bill
AAP holds 'padyatras' in Delhi against BJP for delaying MCD mayor polls
Doctors' salaries were stopped to influence MCD polls: Delhi Dy CM Sisodia
Nitish asks Upendra Kushwaha to quit amid rumors of being in touch with BJP
AAP misleading people, has no faith in Constitution, alleges Delhi BJP
Delhi mayor stand-off: AAP's Shelly Oberoi moves SC to seeks timely polls
You are here: Home » Politics » News » North
Ramcharitmanas row: VHP attacks SP on Swami Prasad Maurya's elevation
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

BJP slams Kejriwal over biomass burning by security guards, drivers' remark

Bhartiya Janta Party MP from Delhi Parvesh Verma slammed Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for saying that biomass burning by security guards and drivers is one of the sources of pollution

Topics
BJP | Biomass burning

ANI 

BJP, BJP flag
Photo: Shutterstock

Bhartiya Janta Party MP from Delhi Parvesh Verma slammed Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for saying that biomass burning by security guards and drivers is one of the sources of pollution in the national capital.

Attacking the Chief Minister, BJP MP Verma tweeted, "According to Delhi's CM, the pollution of Delhi no longer increases with the stubble of Punjab's farmers. The Aam Aadmi Party government has done deep research and talked to experts and found out that now pollution in Delhi is increasing due to security guards and drivers. This is the statement of a CM who always run away from his responsibilities."

This comes after Kejriwal spoke about the various reasons for the rise of pollution in the national capital at the launch of real-time pollution data analyser supersite in Delhi on Monday.

Speaking at the event, Kejriwal stated that biomass burning accounts for one-fifth of pollution in the state, which increases significantly during the winter when security guards and drivers burn wood and other biomass, causing the city to become a gas chamber owing to temperature inversion.

Kejriwal launched the supersite with "state-of-the-art" air analysers and a mobile air quality monitoring system for a real-time "source apportionment study" to identify the sources of air pollution in the national capital.

The supersite situated in Delhi's Rouse Avenue, studies the real-time source apportionment and assists in determining the causes of the rise in air pollution at any specific location in the city.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on BJP

First Published: Tue, January 31 2023. 10:15 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU