Isro successfully test fires cryogenic engine of its moon mission rocket

-
ALSO READ
NASA Artemis I: Fuel seals repaired, likely to launch moon rocket on Sep 23
HAL sets up Rs 208 crore rocket engine manufacturing facility for Isro
ISRO successfully conducts key rocket engine test for Chandrayaan-3
Isro successfully carries out key test of its heaviest rocket's engine
ISRO conducts 200th consecutive successful launch of RH200 sounding rocket
-
The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) said it had successfully conducted the flight acceptance hot test of the CE-20 cryogenic engine that would power the country's rocket for the third moon mission -- Chandrayaan-3.
According to the space agency, the CE-20 cryogenic engine will power the Cryogenic Upper Stage of the rocket called LVM3-M4.
The 25 seconds hot test was conducted on February 24 at the ISRO Propulsion Complex, Mahendragiri in Tamil Nadu.
"All the propulsion parameters during the test were found satisfactory and closely matched with predictions. The cryogenic engine will be further integrated with the propellant tanks, stage structures and associated fluid lines to realise the fully integrated flight cryogenic stage," ISRO said.
--IANS
vj/ksk/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Tue, February 28 2023. 16:01 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU