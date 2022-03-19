Biren Singh, BJP MLA rush to Delhi again; Manipur CM name likely out soon

-
Manipur caretaker Chief Minister N Biren Singh and senior BJP MLA Th Biswajit Singh, who were seen as contenders for the CM's post after the saffron party returned to power for the second time in a row, on Saturday left for Delhi in separate flights to meet the central leaders, sources said.
The two leaders left for the national capital after being summoned by the party top brass and who will be the chief minister this time is likely to be known by Sunday, BJP sources said.
After the election results were announced, Biren Singh, Th Biswajit and BJP state president A Sharda Devi had gone to Delhi on March 15 amid reports of "groupism" within the party and returned to Imphal on March 17.
Social media was abuzz with speculations about which one of the two will become the next chief minister. The decision will be made by the BJP Parliamentary Board.
The BJP returned to power in the insurgency-affected Manipur, picking up 32 seats in a house of 60.
It had managed to form a government in 2017 despite having just 21 seats compared to Congress's 28 by joining hands with two local parties NPP and NPF.
However, this time around, the BJP contested alone and managed to win a majority on the plank that a vote for the party would bring peace to the troubled state both in the valley and the hills where tribals hold the ground.
