Telangana to step up pressure on Centre for entire paddy procurement

Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao has decided to intensify the protest demanding the Centre to procure entire paddy from the state during Yasangi (Rabi) season.
The Chief Minister said that the Union Government is procuring 100 per cent of paddy from Punjab, and agitation programmes will continue to demand the Food Corporation of India (FCI) to procure 100 per cent of paddy from Telangana.
He said that it is life and death issue for the farmers of Telangana and TRS is gearing up for intensive struggle this time over the procurement of paddy.
The Chief Minister has convened a meeting of the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) Legislature on March 21 to chalk out the strategy in this regard.
He has directed all MLAs, MLCs, Party State Executive Committee Members, District Presidents, ZP Chairpersons, Presidents of DCCBs, DCMS and District Presidents of Raithu Bandhu Samithis to attend the meeting.
KCR, as the Chief Minister is popularly known, said that the meeting will chalk out a plan to hold dharnas, agitations and protests demanding the Union Government to buy yasangi paddy in the state.
After the meeting, the Chief Minister and delegation of ministers will leave for Delhi on the same day to meet the Union Ministers and even the Prime Minister to demand for buying of paddy.
The TRS MPs in the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha will stage protests in line with the agitation in Telangana.
--IANS
ms/skp/
