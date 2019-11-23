BJP accused of taking funds from firm under Enforcement Directorate lens

The Opposition on Friday accused the (BJP) of receiving crores in donation from a company being probed by the ED for allegedly buying properties from Iqbal Mirchi, an accused in the 1993 Mumbai bomb blasts, and asked whether or not it was a case of “treason”.

Congress’ chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala cited a media report which claimed the BJP took a large donation from a firm being probed by the for carrying out transactions with and buying properties from the late Mirchi.

The Communist Party of India also stepped up its attack on the party and said it has been “exposed”.

There was no immediate response from the BJP on the allegations.

The attack on the BJP came after news portal The Wire reported that the BJP had received a large donation from a company being probed by the ED for facilitating “terror funding”, citing the ruling party’s filings with the Election Commission.

The report said the company, which was involved in transactions with and buying properties from the late Iqbal Memon alias Iqbal Mirchi, gave ~10 crore to the BJP in 2014-15. Mirchi was a close aide of Dawood Ibrahim.

“BJP’s ‘donation saga’ gets murkier — Electoral Bond Scam to donations from accused of ‘terror funding’! Why did BJP receive Crores in donation from a Company accused of buying properties of Iqbal Mirchi, a Dawood Ibrahim aide? Is this not ‘treason’ Mr Amit Shah?” Surjewala asked in a tweet.

With “links to Iqbal Mirchi, terror funding companies and a litany of organisation being investigated by the Enforcement Directorate, the BJP’s electoral bond scandal may have crossed over from corruption to treason”, the Congress added in a series of posts from its official Twitter handle.

The Congress also demanded an answer on the issue from Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP president Amit Shah.