BJP doing check of MPs' attendance in parliamentary committees: Report

To ensure attendance of its in parliamentary committee meetings, the is doing a surprise check to see whether its are present in the meetings or not, sources said on Friday.

As the committees take up contentious issues, the feels it is important to ensure proper attendance of the party to counter opposition members in these panels, they said.

The Parliamentary Affairs Minister's office in tandem with BJP's parliamentary party office are conducting these surprise checks on MPs' attendance in the committee meetings, they said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has in the past emphasised on the attendance of party MPs in parliamentary party meetings.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)