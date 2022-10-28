JUST IN
PM Modi says India's steel industry now 2nd biggest, shares 10 yr target
1.3 bn Indians want pictures of Lakshmi, Ganesh on currency: Kejriwal
FM Sitharaman asks states to lessen logistics burden on exporters
EC doesn't have jurisdiction to regulate issues like freebies: Congress
MP to remove 26 major dark spots causing fatal road accidents within a year
Kerala govt moves HC to cancel advance bail of Congress MLA in rape case
30% consumers yet to apply for monthly electricity subsidy: Delhi govt
'Deregulation of uplinking of satellite television channels within a month'
AAP leaders stage protests over garbage mismanagement by MCD, slams BJP
Over 10 mn people sing six classic Kannada songs in a record of sorts
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National
PM Modi says India's steel industry now 2nd biggest, shares 10 yr target
Business Standard

BJP doing check of MPs' attendance in parliamentary committees: Report

To ensure attendance of its MPs in parliamentary committee meetings, the BJP is doing a surprise check to see whether its MPs are present in the meetings or not, sources said on Friday

Topics
BJP | MPs | Member of Parliament

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Parliament
File image of the Indian Parliament

To ensure attendance of its MPs in parliamentary committee meetings, the BJP is doing a surprise check to see whether its MPs are present in the meetings or not, sources said on Friday.

As the committees take up contentious issues, the BJP feels it is important to ensure proper attendance of the party MPs to counter opposition members in these panels, they said.

The Parliamentary Affairs Minister's office in tandem with BJP's parliamentary party office are conducting these surprise checks on MPs' attendance in the committee meetings, they said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has in the past emphasised on the attendance of party MPs in BJP parliamentary party meetings.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on BJP

First Published: Fri, October 28 2022. 19:30 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.