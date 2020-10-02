BJP leader who threatened to hug Mamata if he's infected contracts Covid

BJP leader Anupam Hazra, who had



threatened to hug Chief Minister if he got infected with COVID-19, has tested positive for the disease, health officials said.

Hazra, who has recently been appointed as a national secretary of the saffron party, was admitted to a private hospital in Kolkata, they said.

He had complained of uneasiness and his samples were tested for coronavirus, the report of which returned as positive, the officials said.

After his controversial statement, the Trinamool Congress had lodged a police complaint against Hazra for maligning a public figure, who is a woman, thus violating the Constitution.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)