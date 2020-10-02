Covid-19 Factoid: France witnessing a strong second wave of infections

The global count of cases is nearing 35 million, of which more than 7.7 million are currently active. The global death toll is now over 1 million, with the US having the greatest number of deaths.

In India, the confirmed case count has crossed 6.3 million, of which roughly 14.7 per cent or 942,217 cases are currently active. Recovery rate has crossed the 83 per cent, with over 5.35 million people have beaten the infection. The death toll has crossed 99,773.

Here are some insights on the spread of the virus:

Andhra Pradesh crossed 700,000 cases-mark

In another grim milestone, India’s second worst-hit state - Andhra Pradesh has now crossed 700,000 confirmed cases.

The state which was consistently adding over 10,000 new cases during the starting of September has been witnessing a drop in daily new cases since then.

Tamil Nadu is witnessing a consistent rise in daily new cases

Tamil Nadu’s current cases tally stands over 600,000. The state has been consistently adding over 5,000 new cases daily for the last 72 days. So far, 547,335 cases have recovered in the state while 9,586 people have lost their lives.

France is witnessing a strong second wave

The current case count for France stands at 577,505. It just took 30 days to double its cases tally to this level, fastest among the 15 worst-affected nations. France is followed by Argentina and India which took 34 and 38 days to double their respective cases tally.