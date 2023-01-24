JUST IN
FBI, CBI officials meet to discuss cooperation on technology-based crimes
Municipal House to elect national capital's mayor, deputy mayor today
Fugitive businessman Atul Gupta loses bid to get new S African passport
LIVE: PM Modi working to make Andaman and Nicobar self-reliant, says Shah
Top Headlines: India in green bond mkt, Pichai says job cuts avoided worse
Portrait of Bal Thackeray unveiled in Maharashtra Assembly by CM Shinde
TMS Ep353: Apple avoids layoff, El Nino, T+1 settlement cycle, influencers
Allahabad HC grants bail to man who threatened to demolish Gyanvapi
Wheat prices hit fresh record high following delay in stock release
Large companies must take responsibility to handhold MSMEs: Piyush Goyal
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News
FBI, CBI officials meet to discuss cooperation on technology-based crimes
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

BJP secures majority in 11 urban local bodies in MP, Congress wins in 8

BJP has secured majority in 11 urban local bodies spread across five districts in Madhya Pradesh, while the Congress managed to get majority in eight others, as per the results

Topics
BJP | Member of Parliament | Indian National Congress

Press Trust of India  |  Bhopal 

BJP secures majority in 11 urban local bodies, Congress in 8: MP results
BJP secures majority in 11 urban local bodies, Congress in 8: MP results

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has secured majority in 11 urban local bodies spread across five districts in Madhya Pradesh, while the Congress managed to get majority in eight others, as per the results.

Elections to 19 urban local bodies were held on Friday and the results declared on Monday in which BJP candidates won 183 posts of councillors, while the Congress emerged victorious in 143 civic wards.

The urban local bodies which went to polls included the 24-member municipal council in Raghogarh, the home turf of Congress veteran and Rajya Sabha member Digvijaya Singh.

According to State Election Commission Secretary Rakesh Singh, of the 343 councillor posts which were up for grabs in 19 urban bodies across five districts, 183 were won by the BJP and 143 by the Congress, while the rest were bagged by independent candidates.

In the Raghogarh Municipal Council, the Congress and the BJP registered victory in 16 and eight wards, respectively, he said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on BJP

First Published: Tue, January 24 2023. 09:47 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU