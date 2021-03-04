BJP takes swipe at Cong over Covaxin efficacy, says must be proud of result

-
ALSO READ
French coronavirus vaccine rollout slowed by focus on elderly, red tape
US to join global coronavirus vaccine programme: Anthony Fauci
WHO panel to make recommendations on Moderna coronavirus vaccine
Ravi Shankar Prasad gets anti-coronavirus vaccine shot; pays Rs 250
Pope Francis receives first shot of coronavirus vaccine, the Vatican says
-
A day after Bharat Biotech said its anti-coronavirus vaccine has shown 81 per cent efficacy, the BJP on Thursday hit out at the Congress for questioning the drug regulator's decision to grant it emergency use approval and said everyone should be proud of the results shown by it.
Taking a jibe at the Congress, BJP spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia claimed the Gandhi family would have been the first to get a vaccine if the Congress party was in power.
The Narendra Modi government ended the VIP culture and ensured that healthcare and frontline workers will be the first to get the jab, he said.
Bhatia said no one will forget how senior Congress leaders such as Shashi Tharoor and Jairam Ramesh had questioned the indigenously developed vaccine Covaxin.
After the drugs regulator approved Covaxin for restricted emergency use in the country in January, some senior Congress leaders had criticised the move noting that it was given the nod without phase three trial data.
The Congress government in Chhattisgarh even demanded that Covaxin should not be sent to the state, Bhatia noted and then lauded opposition leaders like Sharad Pawar and Naveen Patnaik for taking Covid vaccine and not doing politics over the issue.
"They gave the message that there should be no politics over some issues," he said.
Bharat Biotech's Covaxin vaccine, whose emergency use approval before finishing final stage testing had triggered a row, has shown an 81 per cent efficacy in preventing symptomatic COVID-19 disease in an interim analysis of the advanced clinical trial, the company said on Wednesday, boosting prospects of its usage.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU