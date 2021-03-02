Ravi Shankar Prasad gets anti-coronavirus vaccine shot; pays Rs 250

Union minister and senior BJP leader Ravi Shankar Prasad was administered the first dose of anti- vaccine in Patna on Tuesday for which he paid Rs 250.

He said all the Union ministers have decided to voluntarily pay the price fixed for the vaccine.

"I also got myself administered the made in India vaccine -- Covaxin -- at AIIMS Patna," Prasad tweeted.

"Though the vaccine is free in Bihar, I paid Rs 250 to the hospital as price for the shot," he said.

The minister also shared a picture of himself getting inoculated.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)