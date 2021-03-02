Ravi Shankar Prasad gets anti-coronavirus vaccine shot; pays Rs 250

-
Union minister and senior BJP leader Ravi Shankar Prasad was administered the first dose of anti-coronavirus vaccine in Patna on Tuesday for which he paid Rs 250.
He said all the Union ministers have decided to voluntarily pay the price fixed for the vaccine.
"I also got myself administered the made in India vaccine -- Covaxin -- at AIIMS Patna," Prasad tweeted.
"Though the coronavirus vaccine is free in Bihar, I paid Rs 250 to the hospital as price for the shot," he said.
The minister also shared a picture of himself getting inoculated.
