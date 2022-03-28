BKU leader Rakesh Tikait receives 'death' threat; complaint filed

-
Farmers' leader Rakesh Tikait allegedly received a
death threat from an unknown caller, who also hurled abuses at him, police said on Monday.
Senior superintendent of police, Muzaffarnagar, Abhishek Yadav said that the police have launched an investigation based on a complaint filed by the Bhartiya Kisan Union ( BKU) leader's driver Perjval Tyagi at the Civil Lines police station.
Meanwhile a police team led by senior sub-inspector Rakesh Sharma visited Tikait's residence and spoke to him, the police said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
