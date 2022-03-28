Bihar CM Nitish Kumar assaulted by deranged man on the outskirts of Patna

-
ALSO READ
OnePlus Nord 2 Pac-Man Edition's India pricing revealed ahead of launch
Tejashwi Yadav hits out at CM Nitish Kumar over Madhubani ADJ assault
Never thought of contesting for the President's post: Nitish Kumar
Nitish Kumar-led Bihar govt likely to relax liquor prohibition law
Covid: No need of night curfew in Bihar, says CM Nitish Kumar
-
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar was on Sunday physically assaulted by a mentally unstable person who came within striking distance on the outskirts of the city, dodging the security cordon.
According to a statement issued by the district administration, the chief minister was attacked by 32-year- old Shankar Kumar Verma alias Chhotu, a resident of Abu Mohammadpur locality in Bakthiyarpur township of Patna district.
Kumar was in Bakhtiyarpur as part of a public outreach programme which has led him to tour areas falling under the now abolished Lok Sabha constituency of Barh, which he had represented a number of times.
Incidentally, the chief minister, whose roots lay in adjoining Nalanda district, was born and brought up in Bakhtiyarpur where his father was a freedom fighter and a successful Ayurveda physician.
At the time of the incident, the CCTV footage of which has gone viral on social media, Kumar was paying floral tributes to Pandit Sheelbhadra Yaji, a legendary freedom fighter and a former Rajya Sabha member who was known to be a close associate of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose.
Bihar | A youth tried to attack CM Nitish Kumar during a program in Bakhtiarpur. The accused was later detained by the Police.— ANI (@ANI) March 27, 2022
(Viral video) pic.twitter.com/FoTMR3Xq8o
In the footage, Kumar can be seen bending forward to place flowers at the feet of the life-size statue when the attacker climbs up a few steps briskly and strikes a blow from behind before being caught by alert security personnel.
The chief minister can be seen, in the footage, directing the security men to restrain themselves and quietly find out what was the matter with the assailant, who was many decades his junior.
During inquiry, it has been found that Shankar Verma is deranged. He has attempted suicide twice, by jumping off the roof of a double-storied building and attempting to hang himself from the ceiling of his room. His mental instability has taken a toll on his marriage. His wife lives separately along with their children", the administration said in its statement.
Nonetheless, the administration added, there were instructions from the chief minister that no punitive action be taken and the attacker be provided all necessary medical support.
Meanwhile, the political fraternity, especially members of the ruling NDA, were outraged over the attack on the septuagenarian, who is the state's longest-serving chief minister.
Statements of condemnation came from ministers in his cabinet, members of his JD(U) as also alliance partners like the BJP and ex-CM Jitan Ram Manjhi.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU