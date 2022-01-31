BKU to observe 'Virodh Diwas', Tikait says Centre should fulfil MSP promise

Bharatiya Kisan Union leader Rakesh Tikait said that farmers will observe 'Virodh Diwas' today demanding that the Centre should fulfil their promise made to farmers on (MSP).

"Virodh Diwas will be observed on January 31 across the nation. Our demand is that the Centre should fulfil their promise on made by them in Delhi. And also revoke cases against farmers registered during the year-long protest," said Tikait.

He again reiterated that protest has nothing to do with the upcoming polls in the five states.

"Protest is different from elections. I have one vote and I will cast it to someone. I am not supporting anyone. If people are happy with the government, they will vote for them, if they are angry, they will vote for someone else," Tikait added.

Earlier this month while addressing a press conference Bharatiya Kisan Union leaders announced that they will observe 'Virodh Diwas' on January 31 if the Central Government does not respond to its demands.

"Till now, Centre has neither formed a committee on nor approached us on it. The Government hasn't removed the MoS whose son is involved in the Lakhimpur Kheri incident," said Yudhvir Singh, BKU leader.

"Our movement was postponed on December 11. The Government has not responded to our demands yet, We will burn effigies on the Government across the country on January 31," he added.

Earlier in December last year, the SKM had announced the suspension of their year-long agitation after they received a letter from the Central government, with promises of forming a committee on (MSP) and withdrawing cases against them immediately.

Both the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha passed the Farm Laws Repeal Bill on the first day of the Winter session on November 29. President Ram Nath Kovind had also given his assent to the Bill that completed the process of repealing the three farm laws.

Farmers had been protesting against the farm laws on various borders of Delhi since November 26, 2020.

