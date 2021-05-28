Black Fungus: Punjab CM Amarinder Singh orders ramp-up of alternative drugs

-
ALSO READ
Doctors urge for early treatment of black fungus, more drug availability
Delhi govt sets up panel for distribution of Amphotericin-B injection
Haryana makes requisition for 12,000 Amphotericin-B injections from Centre
Centre allocates additional 1,030 vials of Amphotericin-B to Karnataka
Hospitals should inform govt before black fungus treatment: K'taka Dy CM
-
With as many as 188 cases of Mucormycosis (Black Fungus) reported in the state so far, Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Thursday ordered a ramp-up of stocks of alternate drugs to treat the disease in view of the shortage of Amphotericin.
"With only Liposomal Amphotericin B injections in the stock, and just 880 more Liposomal expected to be received today (Thursday), the CM stressed the need to strengthen alternate drug stocks as recommended by the Expert Group constituted by his government to deal with the crisis," read an official release.
Emphasising the need to ensure that every patient has a chance to recover from Black Fungus, a disease reportedly caused by the overuse of steroids in COVID treatment, especially those suffering from diabetes, the Chief Minister said that along with efforts to get more of the Amphotericin drug, the state government has already made available the alternate drugs - Itraconazole (4,000 tablets) and Posaconazole (5,00 tablets), as suggested by the Expert Group.
He also noted that the 6-member Expert Group has begun its task of advising hospitals on the treatment protocols and the use of various drugs being supplied to them.
Giving details of the confirmed cases of Black Fungus reported till date in the government hospitals, Medical Education Secretary DK Tiwari disclosed that the maximum of 16 cases had come to light at Government Medical College (GMC), Patiala, followed by GMC Amritsar (10), GMC Faridkot (8) and GMC Mohali (2).
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU