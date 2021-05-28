India in touch with Dominica, Antigua, Barbuda to bring back Mehul Choksi

-
ALSO READ
Mehul Choksi held, faces repatriation to India after 'monumental error'
CBI contacts Antigua Embassy, seeks details after Mehul Choksi goes missing
Fugitive diamantaire Mehul Choksi is missing in Antigua, says lawyer
Antigua and Barbuda PM asks Dominica to hand Choksi over to India directly
Fugitive businessman Mehul Choksi goes missing, says Antiguan police
-
India is in touch with the governments of Dominica, and Antigua and Barbuda to bring back fugitive businessman Mehul Choksi from the Caribbean region, sources said on Thursday.
Choksi, who had recently fled from Antigua and Barbuda, was captured in neighbouring Dominica after an Interpol Yellow Notice was issued against him, Antiguan media reported on Wednesday.
The sources said India was in touch with Antigua and Barbuda on the matter and now contact has been established with the government of Dominica.
"We are in touch with them. Our interest in getting fugitives like Choksi and others remains strong," said a source, adding the focus has been to bring them back to the country at the earliest.
It is learnt that probe agencies are pursuing the matter of bringing back Choksi to India.
Antigua and Barbuda Prime Minister Gaston Browne said he has asked Dominica to hand the diamantaire over to India directly.
After news of Choksi's arrest in Dominica came on Tuesday night (local time), Browne told media that he has given "clear instructions" to the Dominican authorities to repatriate Choksi to India.
"We asked them not to repatriate him to Antigua. He needs to return to India where he can face the criminal charges levelled against him," Antigua News Room, a media outlet, quoted Browne's interaction with journalists in Antigua and Barbuda.
Choksi is wanted in a Rs 13,500-crore loan fraud in the Punjab National Bank.
He was last seen going for dinner in his car in Antigua and Barbuda on Sunday.
His staff had reported him missing.
Choksi and his nephew Nirav Modi allegedly siphoned off Rs 13,500 crore of public money from the state-run Punjab National Bank (PNB) using fraudulent letters of undertaking.
Nirav Modi, lodged in a London jail, is contesting his extradition to India after repeated denial of his bail by courts.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU