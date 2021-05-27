On his 5-day US visit, Jaishankar meets business leaders in Washington

-
ALSO READ
Covid-19 crisis: 5 tonnes of oxygen concentrators dispatched from US
IPL 2021: Two Covid cases in CSK contingent; practice session cancelled
Sonia, Rahul to lead Congress campaign in Bengal; G-23 leaders missing
Planning to send Indian contingent in advance for Tokyo Olympics: Rijiju
Army to take strict action against officers who bribed their way into force
-
External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar on Thursday met business leaders in Washington as part of his five-day US visit, the first official trip since President Joe Biden took office in January.
The US business leaders highlighted their ongoing support to assist COVID-19 relief efforts in India, vaccine access and further ways to build healthcare infrastructure together.
"Productive meeting w/ EAM @DrSJaishankar, #GlobalTaskForce members, @USChamber and @USIBC leadership. Minister Jaishankar was briefed on cos' ongoing support to assist COVID-19 relief efforts in India, vaccine access and further ways to build healthcare infrastructure together.", the US-India Business Council, a business advocacy group tweeted post the closed-door Business Roundtable.
Jaishankar addressed the round table with some of the top business leaders that also included CEOs of various vaccine and pharmaceutical companies. The US companies briefed him on vaccine access and further ways to build healthcare infrastructure together.
In recent weeks, both groups the US-India Strategic Partnership Forum (USISPF) and the US-India Business Council (USIBC) have formed a "Global Task Force on Pandemic Response" along with the US Chamber of Commerce to work on several aspects of pandemic relief.
The coronavirus relief includes the provision of 1,000 ventilators required by hospitals in India, 25,000 oxygen concentrators and coordination of human resources executives in India and the US for the effort.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU