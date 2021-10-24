BOI to adopt 10 girl children under 'Star Angel' initiative in Ladakh

-
The newly opened Leh branch of state-run Bank of India (BOI) is going to adopt 10 girl children under the star angel initiative in Ladakh, its top official said on Sunday.
BOI Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer A K Das said apart from connecting more and more people from far-flung areas to mainstream banking, the bank is also playing an important role to improve socio-economic well-being of the society, particularly of the less fortunate and underprivileged members through its Corporate Social Responsibility initiatives.
"We are adopting 10 girl children under the Star Angel initiative. It is part of the CSR to make a meaningful and measurable impact on the lives of economically, physically and socially challenged communities of the country, he said at a function here.
Keeping intact its ethos under tagline 'Relationships beyond Banking' and commitment towards sustainable development under its CSR activities, the bank presented a paper cutting machine to People's Action Group for Inclusion and Right, a Non-governmental organization which is assisting differently abled persons by empowering them with different skills to earn their livelihood and live respectable lives.
Under the star angel scheme on 'Beti Bachao Beti Padhao', every bank branch takes care of fee expenses of girl child from class one to 10.
