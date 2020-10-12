Bollywood producers move HC over 'irresponsible remarks' by two channels

-
Leading Bollywood producers Monday approached the Delhi High Court seeking to restrain Republic TV and Times Now from making or publishing allegedly irresponsible, derogatory and defamatory remarks' against film industry and conducting media trials against its members on various issues.
The lawsuit by four Bollywood industry associations and thirty four leading producers have also sought to restrain them from interfering with the right to privacy of persons associated with the industry.
It has sought direction to Republic TV, its editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami and reporter Pradeep Bhandari, Times Now, its editor-in-chief Rahul Shivshankar and group editor Navika Kumar, and unknown defendants as well as social media platforms to refrain from making or publishing allegedly irresponsible, derogatory and defamatory remarks against Bollywood.
The suit filed through DSK Legal firm said, This comes in the wake of these channels using highly derogatory words and expressions for Bollywood such as dirt', filth', scum', druggies' and expressions such as it is Bollywood where the dirt needs to be cleaned', all the perfumes of Arabia cannot take away the stench and the stink of this filth and scum of the underbelly of Bollywood', This is the dirtiest industry in the country', and cocaine and LSD drenched Bollywood'.
