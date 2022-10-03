JUST IN
UP Police arrests PFI activist from Ayodhya for anti-national activities
Rarely saw state's accountability in targeted violence: Teesta Setalvad
Uttar Pradesh to develop solar energy rooftop projects on govt buildings
President Droupadi Murmu to visit Mahatma Gandhi ashram in Ahmedabad today
Festive demands up airfares by 20-30% on key routes across country
Strike by electricity dept staff in Puducherry 'illegal,' says official
AAP attacks BJP for incompetence in Swachh survey rankings; MCD refutes
3 arrested for conspiring to carry out grenade terror attacks in Hyderabad
Forty-two people injured after Durga Puja 'pandal' fire in UP's Bhadohi
Vice-President Dhankhar to host dinner for Rajya Sabha floor leaders today
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National
Demand for work under MGNREGA rises marginally in September: Report
Business Standard

UP Police arrests PFI activist from Ayodhya for anti-national activities

The Ayodhya police in Uttar Pradesh have arrested a Popular Front of India (PFI) activist

Topics
Uttar Pradesh | Ayodhya | PFI

IANS  |  Ayodhya 

CrPC 144 already imposed, warn Noida cops ahead of proposed Bharat Bandh
Representative Image (Photo: PTI)

The Ayodhya police in Uttar Pradesh have arrested a Popular Front of India (PFI) activist.

The police, in the FIR, has accused the man of being involved in anti-national activities, including provoking Muslims against Hindus and targeting members of Hindu community through terror activities.

The arrested accused Mohd Zaid is said to be the active member of Tabligi Jamaat of Markaz Nizamuddin and an alumnus of famous Islamic seminary Nadwa.

However, Mohd Haneef, who is Ayodhya's Ameer of Tabligi Jamaat and the father of accused Mohd Zaid claimed that the local police had arrested his son on September 29 from his house in Purani Sabzi Mandi area and had kept him in illegal detention for four days.

According to the police, Zaid has been involved in PFI events organised in Kerala.

Zaid's relationships with the organisation's top leaders have also been reported.

This was the second arrest of an alleged PFI activist from Ayodhya.

Four days back an alleged PFI activist Akram was arrested from Bikapur police station area last week. Police said that the information about Zaid was revealed during interrogation of Akram.

Together they were conducting the activities of PFI in Ayodhya, police said.

--IANS

amita/shs

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Uttar Pradesh

First Published: Mon, October 03 2022. 10:30 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.