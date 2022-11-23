JUST IN
Business Standard

Border firing: Assam disagrees with Meghalaya CM Sangma on jurisdiction

Rebutting Meghalaya CM Conrad Sangma's claim, the Assam government has said that the firing incident at Mukhrow village that killed six people falls within the territory of the state

Topics
Assam | Meghalaya | Conrad Sangma

IANS  |  Guwahati 

Conrad Sangma
Conrad Sangma | Photo: Wikimedia Commons

Rebutting the claim of Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma, the Assam government on Tuesday said that the firing incident that happened at Mukhrow village, leaving six people killed, falls within the territory of the state.

Earlier on Tuesday, Sangma said that a team of Assam Police and forest officials entered Meghalaya and resorted to firing.

The Assam government also said that it has set up a one-man inquiry committee to probe the incident and investigate the circumstances that led the police to open fire.

In a statement, the Assam government said: "In view of the firing incident at Mukhrow under Jirikindging Police Station of West Karbi Anglong district on Tuesday, the state government set up a one-man inquiry commission headed by a retired Judge of Gauhati High Court."

A senior Assam government official said that the inquiry commission would submit its report within three months.

The Mukhroh village where the firing incident happened is situated along the Assam-Meghalaya border. The nearest police station is Zirikending which comes under Assam's West Karbi Anglong.

Meanwhile, the Assam government has also suspended the Officer-in-Charge of the Zirikending police station and a forest officer of the Kheroni Forest Range following the incident. Superintendent of Police, West Karbi Anglong district Imdad Ali was also transferred.

All security personnel of the police and forest force involved in the incident will be sent to their respective reserves.

Moreover, the Assam government has announced to provide Rs 5 lakh each to the next of kin of the six persons who died in the incident.

--IANS

tdr/vd

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Wed, November 23 2022. 07:09 IST

