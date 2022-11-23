JUST IN
Business Standard

1 more held after recovery of huge quantity of explosives in Mizoram: NIA

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) arrested one more person in connection with the recovery of more than 2,400 kg of explosives meant for a Myanmar-based group, an official said

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Representative image
Representative image

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has arrested one more person in connection with the recovery of more than 2,400 kg of explosives meant for a Myanmar-based group fighting against the government, an official said on Tuesday.

Lalringsanga (54) was arrested on Monday from Aizawl in connection with the case, a spokesperson of the federal agency said.

The NIA said the case pertains to the recovery of 2,421 kg of explosives, 1,000 detonators, 4,500 metres of detonating fuse wire, and cash -- Rs 73,500 and over 9.35 lakh Myanmar kyat -- from a vehicle at Tipa in Mizoram on January 21.

Three men travelling in the vehicle -- Sangkima (Myanmarese national), M C Lallungrualpuia and Lalthlengliana -- were arrested and a case under relevant sections of the Explosive Substances Act and the Foreigners Act was registered at Tipa police station, the spokesperson said.

The NIA re-registered the case on March 21 and its investigations revealed that Lalringsanga was the linkman for procuring explosive items from Aizawl and supplying them to his Myanmarese counterparts.

"The consignment was meant for the Myanmar based outfit, suspected to be Chin National Front (CNF), which was in the process of accumulating arms and ammunition for resisting the Government of Myanmar, the NIA said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Wed, November 23 2022. 06:40 IST

