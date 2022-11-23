JUST IN
Measles: One more child dies in Mumbai, toll at 11; case tally rises to 220
India calls for global data governance framework to prevent harm from AI
No new Covid-19 case reported in Madhya Pradesh; active tally at 13
About 160,000 jobs being generated every month: Railway minister Vaishnaw
Paris 2024 organizers say budget likely to increase 'because of inflation'
2 district food & civil supplies controllers held in Punjab transport scam
Former Niti Aayog V-C Rajiv Kumar joins advisory board of India Sotheby's
India moves two spots up to rank 8th in climate change performance index
No role in Satyendar Jain's leaked Tihar videos, documents: ED tells court
Supreme Court to set up separate special Bench to hear tax matters
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News
BJP suspends 12 rebel leaders in Gujarat, six-time MLA among them
Business Standard

Speaker to decide if Winter Session will be in new building: Minister

Union Minister of State for Housing and Urban Affairs said finishing touches are being given to new Parliament building

Topics
Parliament | Lok Sabha | Housing and Urban Affairs Ministry

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Parliament

Union Minister of State for Housing and Urban Affairs Kaushal Kishore on Tuesday said finishing touches are being given to the new Parliament building and the Lok Sabha Speaker will decide whether the forthcoming Winter Session will be held there or the existing building.

The Winter Session of Parliament will begin on December 7 and conclude on December 29.

The government has maintained that the project would be completed by November.

Kishore said the project was on track and efforts were being made to complete the construction work as soon as possible.

"The Speaker will decide whether the Winter Session of Parliament will be held in the new building or the old one," Kishore told PTI.

On the completion of the project, Union Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said earlier this month that it was up to the government to make the announcement regarding the date.

In December 2020, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had laid the foundation stone of the new Parliament building which will have modern facilities. Tata Projects Ltd is constructing the building.

The new building will also have a grand Constitution Hall to showcase India's democratic heritage, a lounge for members of Parliament, a library, multiple committee rooms, dining areas and ample parking space.

Under the Central Vista redevelopment project, the government will also construct an Executive Enclave that will house a new Prime Minister's Office (PMO), Cabinet Secretariat, India House and National Security Council Secretariat.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Parliament

First Published: Wed, November 23 2022. 00:00 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU