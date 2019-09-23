Border security vital to both US and India: Trump says in presence of Modi

US President Donald Trump on Sunday vowed to protect innocent civilians from the threat of radical Islamic terrorism and said border security is vital to both America and India as he emphasised on bolstering further the Indo-US security relationship.

Addressing a record crowd of 50,000 Indian-Americans at the 'Howdy, Modi' event at the packed NRG stadium in Houston in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Trump said the two countries will soon sign several defence deals to bolster their relationship.

"We are committed to protect innocent civilians from the threat of radical Islamic terrorism," the US president said.

"India and US also understand that to keep our community safe, we must protect our borders. Border security is vital to the United States. Border Security is vital to India. And we understand that," Trump said as Prime Minister Modi was seen clapping.

India accuses Pakistan of providing safe haven to the terror groups, which carry out attacks in the neighbouring countries.

"We are further taking unprecedented action to secure our southern border (with Mexico) and stop illegal immigration," Trump said, to cheers.

He said illegal immigration is unfair to legal immigrants who pay taxes and obey laws.

During his nearly 25-minute speech, Trump praised Modi's economic reforms and said these reforms have lifted more than three million people out of poverty. "And that is an incredible number," he added.

"In both India and the US, we're seeing something remarkable: Our people are prospering like never before because we are slashing bureaucracy and cutting red tape," Trump said.

He then praised his own administration's economic record, which he said includes 70,000 new Texas manufacturing jobs.