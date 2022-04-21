Boris Johnson visits Gujarat biotech university, Akshardham Temple

British Prime Minister on Thursday toured the newly-built campus of the Biotechnology University (GBU) near Gandhinagar city and also visited the famous in the state capital.

Johnson arrived here in the morning as part of his two-day India tour. During his visit to the Akshardham Temple, the British PM was accompanied by Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel. GBU, a post-graduate varsity established recently by the government, is the first such university to have its focus on biotechnology in the country, said state Science and Technology Minister Jitu Vaghani in a statement after Johnson's visit. The varsity has been established in collaboration with the University of Edinburgh of the United Kingdom. After being welcomed by Patel at the university complex, Johnson took a round of the campus and was explained functioning of various departments, said the statement. Very soon, GBU will have a high-tech testing facility and a research building, said Vaghani, adding the varsity offers courses in medical, environment and industrial biotechnology, among other streams. Before winding up his day-long Gujarat tour, Johnson visited the in Gandhinagar, said another government release. The grand temple is run by the BAPS Swaminarayan sect.

