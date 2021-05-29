Brazil announces expanded Covid-19 vaccination to general population

The Brazilian government will expand vaccination against Covid-19 to the general population in the age group from 18 to 59 years old, as well as to education workers, the Ministry of Health announced.

In a statement on Friday, the Ministry said that new orientation is possible because states and municipalities have reported decreasing demand in priority groups, which include people with comorbidities from 18 to 59 years of age and people over 60, reports Xinhua news agency.

Speaking at a press conference here, the Ministry's Executive Secretary Rodrigo Cruz explained that the vaccination schedule will be the responsibility of each Brazilian state according to its capacity.

The recommendations were agreed upon by the Tripartite Interinstitutional Commission at a meeting on Thursday with representatives from the Health Ministry, states and municipalities.

The aim is to distribute vaccine doses in a staggered manner, starting with the education sector, in preparation for resuming in-person classes.

To date, 43.7 million Brazilians have received their first vaccine dose against Covid, and 21.4 million their second dose, out of a population of about 214 million people.

With 16,274,695 infections and 454,429 fatalities, currently accounts for the world's third largest caseload and the second highest death toll.

--IANS

ksk/

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)