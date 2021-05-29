Angela Merkel calls for ramping up global Covid-19 vaccine production

-
ALSO READ
Angela Merkel's party chooses new leader ahead of German election
Chancellor Merkel's party faces German election 'wake-up call'
Germany: Pragmatic governor Laschet elected to lead Merkel's party
Germany's Merkel stands by Russia pipeline that United States opposes
Merkel, Macron back efforts to improve WHO as meeting opens
-
German Chancellor Angela Merkel has called for ramping up Covid-19 vaccine production across the world while addressing the Global Solutions Summit 2021.
To overcome the Covid-19 crisis, "we need to provide access to sufficient vaccines, medicines and tests for all, including the poorest countries", Xinhua news agency quoted Merkel as saying at the Summit on Friday.
The Chancellor called on G20 countries to support the international campaign ACT-Accelerator "to the best" of their abilities by accelerating the development of tools against Covid-19 and making them available to all countries in a fair manner.
There was a lack of funds not only for vaccine distribution but also for production expansion, according to Merkel.
As one of the ACT Accelerator's largest donors, Germany would support the global initiative with 2.2 billion euros ($2.7 billion), she noted.
"The world is a community of fate," said Merkel, adding that there's "no lack of major challenges".
--IANS
ksk/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU