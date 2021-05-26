India administers over 200 mn Covid-19 vaccine doses till May 25

-
ALSO READ
BMC receives fresh stock of 100,000 Covid-19 vaccine doses on Tuesday night
Over 67,000 people take Covid-19 vaccine in Delhi in last 24 hours
Total number of Covid vaccine doses administered in India surpasses 190 mn
Over 10 mn Covid-19 vaccine doses administered for 18-44 age group in India
A year into pandemic: From Delhi's first Covid case to 24x7 vaccination
-
In a landmark achievement in its fight against COVID-19, India has cumulatively administered more than 20 crore vaccine doses up till 7 pm on May 25.
As many as 20,04,94,991 vaccine jabs have been administered as of May 25.
"India has crossed a significant landmark in its fight against COVID-19 pandemic. The country has administered more than 20 crore (20,04,94,991) vaccine doses as per the 7 pm provisional report. Vaccination is an integral pillar of the comprehensive strategy of government of India for containment and management of the pandemic, along with Test, Track, Treat and COVID Appropriate Behaviour," read an official statement by the Centre.
A total of 9,42,796 beneficiaries of the age group 18-44 years have received their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine on Tuesday and cumulatively 1,28,74,546 doses across 37 states and union territories (UTs) since the start of Phase-3 of the vaccination drive.
Bihar, Rajasthan, and Uttar Pradesh have administered more than 10 lakh beneficiaries of the age group 18-44 years for their first dose of COVID vaccine.
The total of 20,04,94,991 jabs include 97,94,835 Healthcare Workers (HCWs) who have taken the first dose and 67,28,443 HCWs who have taken the second dose, 1,51,62,077 Frontline Workers (FLWs) with their first doses, 83,77,270 FLWs with their both jabs.
The total also includes 1,28,74,546 first doses for 18-44 years of age group. 6,20,47,952 first doses for over 45 years old to 60 years old, 1,00,24,157 second doses for over 45 years old to 60 years old, 5,71,19,900 first jabs for above 60 years and 1,83,65,811 second jabs for above 60 years.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU