Number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in Brazil surpasses 15 million

The number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus in Brazil has increased by 73,380 within the past 24 hours and reached 15,003,563, the Ministry of Health said.
The death toll has risen by 2,550 to 416,949 within the same period of time, according to the ministry.
More than 13.59 million people have recovered since the start of the outbreak.
A day earlier, the country confirmed 73,295 new coronavirus cases and 2,811 fatalities.
Brazil comes third in terms of the number of cases after the United States and India, as well as second in terms of the deceased people following the United States.
The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11, 2020. To date, more than 155.48 million people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with over 3.24 million fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins University.
