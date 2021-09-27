Brisk Covid vaccination rate primes Indian economy for acceleration

-
ALSO READ
GDP to grow in double digits in the first quarter, says ICRA report
Biz activity last week higher than pre-Covid level for first time: Report
India's economic recovery stumbles, setting stage for sustained low rates
Top headlines: India FY21 GDP hits 4-decade low; core sector output rises
GDP growth number: A pleasant surprise, but will it help in FY22?
-
India’s economy showed signs it’s ready to accelerate, thanks to its services sector resuming expansion and manufacturing activity retaining growth momentum in August.
Two of the eight high-frequency indicators tracked by Bloomberg News gained speed last month, while five held steady and one slowed. The needle on a dial measuring so-called animal spirits, however, remained unchanged from the July level, as the gauge uses three-month weighted average to smooth out volatility in single-month readings.
The monthly expansion in services and manufacturing activity coincided with relatively low new Covid-19 cases and a pick up in the pace of vaccinations -- more than 834 million doses have been administered so far in the nation of 1.3 billion people. That said, less than a fifth of the population is fully vaccinated and risks of a third wave of infections persist.
Here are the details of the dashboard for August:
Business Activity
Factory managers in India reported growth in new orders last month, helping businesses retain their optimistic growth projections. A similar survey of services’ purchasing managers showed the return of business confidence amid easing virus curbs. That catapulted the composite index to expansion territory for the first time in four months.
Exports
Exports rose at a steady pace of about 46% year-on-year in August, although the high growth has been mainly due to the effect of a contraction in the year-earlier period. Data from other export powerhouses showed a varying trend, with South Korea reporting faster export growth and Vietnam seeing a sharp decline due to disruptions caused by Covid outbreaks.
Consumer Activity
Retail auto sales, a bellwether of consumer demand, showed a mixed trend. While passenger vehicle sales grew year-on-year, two-wheeler sales -- an indicator of animal spirits in smaller towns -- declined.
Bank credit grew 6.7% in August from a year earlier, picking up a tad from the 6.5% level seen in mid-July, central bank data showed. Liquidity conditions remained surplus last month, implying room for better credit off-take.
Industrial Activity
Industrial production expanded 11.5% in July from a year earlier -- a relatively slower pace compared with the first three months of the fiscal year that began in April, and attributable to the wearing off of a favorable base effect.
Similarly, output at infrastructure industries, which makes up 40% of the industrial production index, expanded 9.4% in July, with demand for coal, natural gas and cement driving activity. Both data are published with a one-month lag.
--With assistance from Don Ong and Muneeza Naqvi.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU