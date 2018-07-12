British MP Lord Alexander Carlile denied entry into India on arrival: MEA

British parliamentarian Lord was on Thursday denied entry into India on his arrival in New Delhi for not having appropriate Indian visa, the (MEA) said.

MEA Spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said Carlile's intended activity in India was incompatible with the purpose of his visit as mentioned in his visa application.

Kumar said he arrived in New Delhi on Thursday without having obtained the appropriate Indian visa.

"His intended activity in India was incompatible with the purpose of his visit as mentioned in his visa application. It was, therefore, decided to deny him entry into India upon arrival," he said responding to a query.

