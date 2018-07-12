JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National

Pak to file 2nd counter-memorial on Kulbhushan Jadhav case in ICJ on Jul 17
Business Standard

British MP Lord Alexander Carlile denied entry into India on arrival: MEA

MEA said he arrived in New Delhi on Thursday without having obtained the appropriate Indian visa

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Raveesh Kumar
Raveesh Kumar

British parliamentarian Lord Alexander Carlile was on Thursday denied entry into India on his arrival in New Delhi for not having appropriate Indian visa, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said.

MEA Spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said Carlile's intended activity in India was incompatible with the purpose of his visit as mentioned in his visa application.

Kumar said he arrived in New Delhi on Thursday without having obtained the appropriate Indian visa.

"His intended activity in India was incompatible with the purpose of his visit as mentioned in his visa application. It was, therefore, decided to deny him entry into India upon arrival," he said responding to a query.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Thu, July 12 2018. 11:39 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements