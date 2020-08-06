BS READS: Manipur, TN, Sikkim IAS officers among biggest property owners

From apartments in London and suburban Boston, to bungalows in cities and towns, orchards in the Himalayas, office space in World Trade Centre, shops and retail spaces, agricultural land in the rural hinterland, coffee estates in the Western Ghats, and warehouses and apartments in high-profile residential complexes — India’s elite bureaucrats from the Indian Administrative Service (IAS) seem to have quite a penchant for property.

Business Standard examined immovable property returns of close to 5,000 IAS personnel and found that each officer declared owning Rs 58 lakh worth ...