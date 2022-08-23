JUST IN
BSF recovers cache of assault weapons along Indo-Pak border in Punjab

The Border Security Force (BSF) has recovered a cache of assault weapons, suspected to have been smuggled from across the border, during a patrol along the India-Pakistan border in Punjab

BSF | Punjab | India-pak border

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi/Jalandhar 

BSF
File Photo of Border Security Force (BSF) Soldiers | PTI

The Border Security Force (BSF) has recovered a cache of assault weapons, suspected to have been smuggled from across the border, during a patrol along the India-Pakistan border in Punjab on Tuesday.

Three AK series rifles along with six magazines, 2 M3 sub-machine guns with four magazines and two pistols along with two magazines were unearthed by the personnel of the border force from the Ferozepur sector in the early hours, officials said.

The weapons are suspected to have been smuggled in from Pakistan, they said.

First Published: Tue, August 23 2022. 11:19 IST

