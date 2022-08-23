JUST IN
Army foils infiltration bid along LoC in Naushera sector of Jammu's Rajouri
India warns UN may face oblivion without reforms to make it relevant
Centre signs headquarters agreement with CDRI, enables international status
Release of 11 convicts in Bilkis Bano case figures in NHRC discussion
PM Modi seeks details from ministries on use of GeM portal, social media
Top Headlines: IT's ability to fund trade deficit dips, Infy cuts variables
Earthquake of magnitude 3.9 jolts Jammu and Kashmir's Katra
Latest LIVE: Cong sends Rajeev Shukla to resolve issues with Anand Sharma
NEP reflects citizens' aspirations, attract overseas students: Amit Shah
Prophecy coming true, Amrapali case will not leave me soon: CJI-designate
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National
Army foils infiltration bid along LoC in Naushera sector of Jammu's Rajouri
SDRF, NDRF rescue over 400 from floods, excess rain in Madhya Pradesh
Business Standard

Honour goes to those who live for the country, says Mansukh Mandaviya

The award goes to the winner, and the honour goes to the one who lives for the country, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said at the 'Bharat Swaasth Mahotsav'

Topics
Mansukh Lal Mandaviya | Health Ministry

IANS  |  New Delhi 

Mansukh L Mandaviya
Union Health Minister Mansukh L Mandaviya I PTI Photo

The award goes to the winner, and the honour goes to the one who lives for the country, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said at the 'Bharat Swaasth Mahotsav' on Monday.

The event was held to celebrate the achievements and contributions of Padma awardee doctors in the healthcare sector of the country since Independence.

Union Minister of State for Health Bharati Pravin Pawar, Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan, and R.S. Sharma, CEO, National Health Authority, were also present in the event.

The Padma doctors' congregation has been designed to recognise, celebrate and felicitate the Padma awardee doctors for their contributions to the healthcare landscape in India since Independence.

Appreciating the role of the frontline workers, doctors and healthcare professionals, Mandaviya said, "The healthcare professionals played a big role during the Covid-19 pandemic. The hard work and commitment of the doctors and other healthcare professionals during this challenging time will be etched in the history of mankind."

He added that the contributions of all the healthcare professionals are invaluable.

Accentuating the importance of the Padma award, the Health Minister said, "All those who have received this award have made efforts from resolution to accomplishment."

"With our collective efforts, we can make India a world leader and a symbol of global healthcare in this century," the minister said.

--IANS

avr/arm

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Read our full coverage on Mansukh Lal Mandaviya

First Published: Tue, August 23 2022. 09:09 IST

`
.