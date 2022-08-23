Honour goes to those who live for the country, says Mansukh Mandaviya

The award goes to the winner, and the honour goes to the one who lives for the country, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said at the 'Bharat Swaasth Mahotsav' on Monday.

The event was held to celebrate the achievements and contributions of Padma awardee doctors in the healthcare sector of the country since Independence.

Union Minister of State for Health Bharati Pravin Pawar, Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan, and R.S. Sharma, CEO, Health Authority, were also present in the event.

The Padma doctors' congregation has been designed to recognise, celebrate and felicitate the Padma awardee doctors for their contributions to the healthcare landscape in India since Independence.

Appreciating the role of the frontline workers, doctors and healthcare professionals, Mandaviya said, "The healthcare professionals played a big role during the Covid-19 pandemic. The hard work and commitment of the doctors and other healthcare professionals during this challenging time will be etched in the history of mankind."

He added that the contributions of all the healthcare professionals are invaluable.

Accentuating the importance of the Padma award, the Health Minister said, "All those who have received this award have made efforts from resolution to accomplishment."

"With our collective efforts, we can make India a world leader and a symbol of global healthcare in this century," the minister said.

