JUST IN
Delhi Police registers case over ruckus between AAP, BJP councillors
Japanese firm to help Kerala with its first waste-to-energy plant: CM
Low breastfeeding rates in infants born to mothers with Covid-19: Research
Congress promises MSP with legal guarantee under Swaminathan panel
IAF airlifts 388 stranded passengers from Jammu to Ladakh using IL-76
CBI arrests Delhi deputy CM Manish Sisodia in excise policy case
Safety to life and property of citizens is state's responsibility: SC
Derisking global economy a key concern of G20 summit: EAM Jaishankar
Bharat Jodo Yatra part 2 is Under active consideration: Jairam Ramesh
PM Modi lauds Uttar Pradesh govt for state's law and order situation
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News
Delhi Police registers case over ruckus between AAP, BJP councillors
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

BSF shoots down the drone intruding Indian territory in Amritsar sector

The BSF on Sunday shot down a drone that had allegedly entered Indian territory from across the border in the Amritsar sector, officials said

Topics
border security force | BSF | Central Armed Police Forces CAPF

Press Trust of India  |  Amritsar 

Drone pilots are in demand as businesses use the devices for logistics and transport. (Stock photo)
Representational

The BSF on Sunday shot down a drone that had allegedly entered Indian territory from across the border in the Amritsar sector, officials said.

Border Security Force (BSF) troops deployed along the International Border with Pakistan intercepted and brought down the drone, they said.

BSF troops deployed at the border heard the buzzing noise of a suspected drone entering from Pakistan in the area near Shahjada village in Amritsar (Rural) district at 2.11 am, a BSF official said in a statement issued here.

The troops intercepted the drone as per the drill laid down and fired at it, he said.

The area was cordoned off and police and other agencies concerned were informed.

During the search, the troops recovered the partially damaged drone. The black, DJI Matrice (Made in China) drone was lying near Dhussi Bundh close to Shahjada village, the statement added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on border security force

First Published: Sun, February 26 2023. 20:16 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU