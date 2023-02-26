BSF shoots down the drone intruding Indian territory in Amritsar sector

-
ALSO READ
BSF shoots down drone along India-Pakistan border in Amritsar village
Pak drone spotted close to border in Punjab, returns after BSF opens fire
BSF shoots down Pakistani drone along Pulmoran border post in Punjab
BSF foils Pak's attempt to smuggle drugs, weapons to India, downs drone
Pakistani drone entering India with drugs shot down by BSF in Rajasthan
-
The BSF on Sunday shot down a drone that had allegedly entered Indian territory from across the border in the Amritsar sector, officials said.
Border Security Force (BSF) troops deployed along the International Border with Pakistan intercepted and brought down the drone, they said.
BSF troops deployed at the border heard the buzzing noise of a suspected drone entering from Pakistan in the area near Shahjada village in Amritsar (Rural) district at 2.11 am, a BSF official said in a statement issued here.
The troops intercepted the drone as per the drill laid down and fired at it, he said.
The area was cordoned off and police and other agencies concerned were informed.
During the search, the troops recovered the partially damaged drone. The black, DJI Matrice (Made in China) drone was lying near Dhussi Bundh close to Shahjada village, the statement added.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Sun, February 26 2023. 20:16 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU