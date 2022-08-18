BSF troops force Pakistani drone to withdraw from Jammu-Kashmir's Kathua

-
ALSO READ
BSF fires at flying object along border in Jammu; search launched
Two army personnel killed in accidental grenade blast along LOC in Poonch
BSF resort to firing along India-Pak border in Jammu on drone suspicion
Drone movement observed near RS Pura international border in J&K: BSF
Security forces on high alert in Jammu as militants escape during encounter
-
A Pakistani drone was forced to withdraw along the International Border (IB) on Thursday by alert Border Security Force (BSF) troops in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua district, official sources said.
The sources said the drone was spotted in Sultanpur area on the Indian side of the IB.
"The drone was fired upon and forced to withdraw to the Pakistan side of the IB. A search operation is now going on in the area," they added.
Weapon droppings through drones along the IB in Jammu and Kashmir by terror outfits with the assistance of Pakistani intelligence agencies have become a major concern for the security forces.
--IANS
sq/ksk/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Thu, August 18 2022. 13:03 IST