JUST IN
BSF troops force Pakistani drone to withdraw from Jammu-Kashmir's Kathua
Centre blocks 8 YouTube channels for spreading disinformation against India
Centre spent Rs 38 lakh on Trump's 36-hour State Visit in 2020: RTI
EU wants India to prohibit 'discriminatory buy national practices': Report
IRCTC cancelled train today, 18 Aug: Over 130 trains cancelled in India
Rushdie attack: Cost of prizing religious identity over defence of liberty
Top Headlines: India on digital services tax, RBI moots UPI payments charge
Delhi HC restrains ED from taking steps on attaching Ayyub's properties
Assam to send 1,000 students to Andaman & Nicobar to study Cellular jail
Release of convicts has shaken my faith in justice, says Bilkis Bano
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National
Monkeypox cases rise globally; see 20% jump to over 35k cases, 12 deaths
Maharashtra: Thane records 227 new Covid-19 cases; active tally at 1,606
Business Standard

BSF troops force Pakistani drone to withdraw from Jammu-Kashmir's Kathua

A Pakistani drone was forced to withdraw along the International Border (IB) on Thursday by alert Border Security Force (BSF) troops in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua district, official sources said.

Topics
BSF | Drones | Jammu and Kashmir

IANS  |  Jammu 

indian army, pakistan, bsf, soldier, border, lac, loc, ceasefire
Representative Image

A Pakistani drone was forced to withdraw along the International Border (IB) on Thursday by alert Border Security Force (BSF) troops in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua district, official sources said.

The sources said the drone was spotted in Sultanpur area on the Indian side of the IB.

"The drone was fired upon and forced to withdraw to the Pakistan side of the IB. A search operation is now going on in the area," they added.

Weapon droppings through drones along the IB in Jammu and Kashmir by terror outfits with the assistance of Pakistani intelligence agencies have become a major concern for the security forces.

--IANS

sq/ksk/

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Read our full coverage on BSF

First Published: Thu, August 18 2022. 13:03 IST

`
.