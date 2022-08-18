BSF troops force Pakistani drone to withdraw from Jammu-Kashmir's Kathua

A Pakistani drone was forced to withdraw along the International Border (IB) on Thursday by alert Border Security Force (BSF) troops in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua district, official sources said.

The sources said the drone was spotted in Sultanpur area on the Indian side of the IB.

"The drone was fired upon and forced to withdraw to the Pakistan side of the IB. A search operation is now going on in the area," they added.

Weapon droppings through along the IB in by terror outfits with the assistance of Pakistani intelligence agencies have become a major concern for the security forces.

--IANS

sq/ksk/

